Honeycutt, Timothy Wayne

Honeycutt, Timothy Wayne

Only $3 for 13 weeks

December 3, 1961 - July 16, 2020 Timothy Wayne Honeycutt, 58, of Conover, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence, after a period of declining health. He was born Dec. 3, 1961, in Catawba County, the son of Billy Gene Honeycutt and the late Mary Cathrine Killian Honeycutt. He was employed in the metal roofing/construction business. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Fender. Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Sipe Honeycutt of the home; daughter, Aleisa H. Fincannon of the home; grandsons, Jacob Fincannon, Jackson Fincannon, and Scott Holland; granddaughter, Katie Hall; father, Billy G. Honeycutt of Conover; sister, Kimberly H. Sipe and husband, Phillip of Conover; brothers, Keith Honeycutt and wife, Zena of Georgia, Scott Honeycutt and wife, Angie of Conover. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Burke Mortuary-Newton. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

Honeycutt, Timothy Wayne
To send flowers to the family of Timothy Honeycutt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 23
Receiving of Friends
Thursday, July 23, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Burke Mortuary & Crematory
2516 N Main Ave
Newton, NC 28658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Receiving of Friends begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News