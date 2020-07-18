Honeycutt, Timothy Wayne

December 3, 1961 - July 16, 2020 Timothy Wayne Honeycutt, 58, of Conover, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence, after a period of declining health. He was born Dec. 3, 1961, in Catawba County, the son of Billy Gene Honeycutt and the late Mary Cathrine Killian Honeycutt. He was employed in the metal roofing/construction business. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Fender. Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Sipe Honeycutt of the home; daughter, Aleisa H. Fincannon of the home; grandsons, Jacob Fincannon, Jackson Fincannon, and Scott Holland; granddaughter, Katie Hall; father, Billy G. Honeycutt of Conover; sister, Kimberly H. Sipe and husband, Phillip of Conover; brothers, Keith Honeycutt and wife, Zena of Georgia, Scott Honeycutt and wife, Angie of Conover. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 23, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Burke Mortuary-Newton. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
2516 N Main Ave
Newton, NC 28658
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.