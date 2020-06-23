Honeycutt, Eva Barlow

March 21, 1933 - June 21, 2020 Eva Barlow Honeycutt, 87, of Hendersonville, formerly of Mooresville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Walden Ridge Brookdale in Asheville. She was born March 21, 1933, in Kannapolis, to the late Clate and Caroline Wilkerson Barlow. Mrs. Honeycutt was retired from Commscope, and was a member of Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville, and previously of Rehobeth United Methodist Church in Terrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Clyde Honeycutt; brothers, Marvin Barlow, Jerry Barlow; and sister, Sandra Kirby. She is survived by her children, Rufus Honeycutt Jr. and wife, Shelia, Tassie Moose and husband, Randy; grandson, Brandon Moose and wife, Christina; and great-grandsons, Gavin and Jackson Moose. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Rehobeth United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Williamson's Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117; or Rehobeth United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 356, Terrell, NC 28682. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
