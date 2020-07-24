Holloway Sr., Carroll Kenneth

Holloway Sr., Carroll Kenneth

Carroll Kenneth Holloway Sr., 79, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews is serving the family.

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
Ivie Funeral Home - Andrews
126 Cherry Street
Andrews, NC 28901
Jul 24
Funeral Service
Friday, July 24, 2020
2:00PM
Ivie Funeral Home - Andrews
126 Cherry Street
Andrews, NC 28901
