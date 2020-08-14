Hoke, Wilma

January 10, 1942 - August 12, 2020 Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengthenth me. Wilma Miller Hoke, 78, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her residence, after a courageous fight against cancer. She was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Catawba County, to the late Glenn and Novella Setzer Miller. Wilma was a member of First Baptist Church in Claremont for 26 years, where she sang in the choir, enjoyed Sunday school and loved her church and church family. She kept God and family first. Wilma loved and cared for her cats, enjoyed nature, feeding squirrels and deer and watching the birds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Glenn Franklin Miller Jr. and Lonnie James Miller and an infant sister. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Larry Gene Hoke, of the home; son, Avery Glenn Hoke, of Claremont; daughters, Teresa Hoke Simmons and husband, Keith, Tammy Hoke Lewis and husband, Scotty, Angela Hoke Aitken and husband, Tom, all of Claremont; brothers, Loyd David Miller and wife, Paulette, of Newton, Steven Franklin Miller and wife, Karen, of Catawba; sisters, Glenda Miller Styers and husband, Bill, Sharon Miller Yount and husband, Wayne, all of Newton; grandchildren, Brandon Simmons (Mandy), Bradley Simmons (Hillary), Stacy Hoke, Meleah Lewis, Tyler Aitken, Lexi Aitken; and great-grandchildren, Ava Simmons and Keira Simmons. A service to celebrate Wilma's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Claremont with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Richards Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at First Baptist Church, priour to the service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 4791 S Depot St., Claremont, NC 28610. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
