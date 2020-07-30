Hines, Bobby Dean

Bobby Dean Hines, 84, of Stony Creek, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Grady S. Hines and Machel Sigmon Hines. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Ann Setzer Hines; and siblings, Rachel, Dennis, and Maxine. Mr. Hines was Vice-President of Smith Setzer and Sons of Virginia as well as President of Sussex Materials, retiring after many years. He was especially proud of being a faithful Mason and past Master of Edwards Lodge No. 308. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hines; son, Bobby Hines Jr. (Christine); grandchildren, Lindsey Hines, Eric Hines (Jaclyn), Brandon Hines, Hunter Hines, Carson Hines, and Roger Hines; great-grandchildren, Kaid Hines and Lily Hines; brother-in-law, Jerry Setzer (Frances) of Catawba; sister-in-law, Dorothy A. Setzer of Catawba; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 27, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, at the funeral home. Interment followed at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Obituary provided by Burke Mortuary of Newton. J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home www.jtmorriss.com
