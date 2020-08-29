Hill, Helen Lowell Triplett

January 26, 1939 - August 25, 2020 Helen Lowell Triplett Hill, 81, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Carolina Rehab. Lowell was born to the late Helen Elizabeth and Thomas Lowell Triplett Jan. 26, 1939 in Lenoir. She was married to Joseph Carroll Hill Jr. for 48 years and lived in Hickory and Conover, where three sons where born and raised. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Hickory. In addition to her parents, Lowell was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Carroll Hill Jr.; sister, Elva Isabelle Triplett, and brother, Thomas Lowell Triplett Jr. Lowell attended Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College. After teaching in Catawba County Schools, she retired to be a homemaker and mother. She was passionate about gardening and sharing plants and cuttings with friends. She was an avid collector of pottery and antiques. Her cats and friends, in addition to her family, gave Lowell a full and wonderful life. Survivors include her sons and their wives, Joseph Carroll Hill III and wife, Pamela Walker Hill, of Claremont, Thomas Russell Hill and wife, Sharon Hill, of Sarasota, Fla., and Robert Wilson Hill and wife, Sheri Ann Todd Hill, of Dallas, Texas; and her only grandson, Vance Todd Hill of Dallas. A private service will be held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Columbarium at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Caring, Humane Society of Catawba County, or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com