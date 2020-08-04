Hildebran, Janie Hines

January 1, 1951 - August 1, 2020 Janie Hines Hildebran, 69, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Brian Center in Gastonia. Janie was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Lincoln County. She was the daughter of the late Walter Jack Hines and Daisy McCune Hines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hildebran. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Campbell (Wayne) of Sherrills Ford; son, Kenneth Hildebran (Amy) of Claremont; five grandchildren, Ethan Hildebran, Jillian Hildebran, Kimberly Campbell, Josh Campbell, and Sam Campbell. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m., at Sherrills Ford Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service, in the Fellowship Hall In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
