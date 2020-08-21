Hicks, Shelvie Jean Spake

September 30, 1948 - August 19, 2020 Shelvie Jean Spake Hicks, 71, of Denver, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health-Lincoln. She was born Sept. 30, 1948, in Catawba County, a daughter of the late Frank Spake and Lorene Drum Spake. She was a member of Mt View Baptist Church and a sales associate at Walmart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, T.J. Hicks; grandson, Kyle Brown; two sisters; and infant brother. Survivors are her daughters, Crystal Hicks of Denver and Selena Price and husband, Chris, of Sherrills Ford; son, Tim Beal and Shannon Parker of Denver; sister, Wanda Eades of Newton; grandsons, Bradley Richards and Randle Beal and wife, Whitney; great-grandson, Sebastian Richards; stepgranddaughters, Kristin McCarraher and Bailey Pullen. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Mt. View Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Raymond Hamrick officiating. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1010 Edgehill Rd. N, Charlotte, NC 28207. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.