Herman, Ralph Franklin

July 28, 1937 - August 19, 2020 Ralph Franklin Herman, 83, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, following a period of declining health. Ralph was born July 28, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Craig F. Herman and Edith L. Huffman Herman. He was a faithful member of A Place to Talk and loved his church family dearly. Ralph enjoyed hunting, guns, woodworking, and riding the roads. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Ruby Herman and Judy Wilson; and sister, Margaret Houser. He is survived by his children, Brenda Strang, Coleman Fourshee and wife, Penny, Holly Wilson, Alan Wilson, and Melody Wilson and fiancé, Pete Taylor; grandchildren, Bonnie Jean Rozelle, Andrew Poteat and wife, Angie, Cole Fourshee, Logan Fourshee and wife, Jordan, Teddy McGee, Haley McGee and fiancé, Joey Crump, Jessica Fleck; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Houser, Bobbi Herman, Bonnie Reinheardt, and Alma Dean Bolick; and numerous nieces and nephews. The body will lie-in-state Friday, Aug. 21, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Mackie Funeral Service in Granite Falls. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m., at Temple Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kenneth Bryant and Josh McDowell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Place to Talk, 1546 Brookford Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Mackie Funeral Service www.mackiefh.com
