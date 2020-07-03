Herman, Margaret "Irene" Sprinkle

November 1, 1934 - July 1, 2020 Mrs. Margaret "Irene" Sprinkle Herman, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Irene was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Robert Gilbert Sprinkle and Lillian Cook Sprinkle. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She loved playing the piano, and played lots of places from the time she was eight years old. She played for the Senior Adult Sunday School Class up till her death. But her favorite times were when she was around all her family and she loved cooking for all, especially the grandchildren. Granny was the "STAR" of our family. Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Loretta Gilreath; and brother, Bobby Sprinkle. Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Lewis Wilson Herman, and would have been married 67 years Aug. 5; children, Philip Todd Herman and wife, Trish, Mark Wilson Herman and wife, Angel, Laurie Herman Taylor and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Troy Herman and wife, Sara, Robert Herman and wife, Brittney, Kaylie Chewning and husband, Darren, Emma Padgett and husband, Benjamin, Anna Isenhour and husband, Gage; great-grandchildren, Grace Herman, John Henry Herman, Kate Chewning. A graveside service for the immediate family will be held Monday, July 6, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. The Revs. Andrew Miller and Jason Payne will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Senior Adult Class. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services www.adamsfunerals.com
