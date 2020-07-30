Herman, Betty Jean (Eckard)

Betty Jean (Eckard) Herman September 19, 1931 - July 21, 2020 Betty Jean (Eckard) Herman, 88, of Coventry, R.I., died peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Icard, Sept. 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Eckard and Mary Alice (Lowman) Eckard. She was the loving wife of 69 years, to Robert E. Lee Herman; and loving mother, of Beverly Herman and Bruce (Mary) Herman. For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org. Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home 800 Greenwich Avenue Warwick, RI 02886
