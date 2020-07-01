Henson, Donald Lee

October 1, 1964 - June 28, 2020 Donald Lee Henson, 55, of Conover, passed unexpectedly Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born in Catawba County, Oct. 1, 1964, to the late John Henson and Peggy Laws Henson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Paula Laws. Survivors include his daughter, Sara Henson; brothers, Ronnie Henson and wife, Geraldine, of Conover, David Wayne Laws and wife, Starla, of Burke County; and sister, Tammy Henson of Lenoir. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. James Sisk will officiate the service. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
