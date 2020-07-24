Hennig, Frances Edna Murphy

April 6, 1925 - July 22, 2020 Frances Edna Murphy Hennig, 95, of Hickory, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory. Born April 6, 1925, in Nassau County, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Becker Murphy. She was a long term, proud resident of Floral Park Long Island and Woodbury, N.Y. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dearest husband, Alfred Hennig; and beloved son, David Hennig Sr. She is survived by her grandchildren, David Hennig Jr. (Kristin), Jessica H. White (Ethan); great-granddaughter, as well as her loving cousins, Janet Murphy Butler, Barbara Putnam, Patricia DeRago; and dear friends, Kelleen, Clint and Connor Frizzell. Burial will be private in her beloved Long Island, N.Y. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.