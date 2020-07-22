Hefner, Pauline Ball

April 10, 1919 - July 18, 2020 Pauline Ball Hefner, of Hickory, passed away peacefully and gracefully Saturday, July 18, 2020. She graced this world with her strong and courageous personality, for 101+ years. Pauline was born April 10, 1919, in Elkin, to the late Ralph and Cora Ball. She was the oldest living member of Christ Lutheran Church where she served on the Altar Guild and a member of the church choir. Pauline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was an expert seamstress and loved working in her flower gardens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; grandson, Chuck Lail; and son-in-law, David Reep. Survivors include daughters, Linda Lail and husband, Montie, Romona Reep; sons, Dan Hefner and wife, Phyllis, and Terry Hefner and wife, Kathy; seven granchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, at 12 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Richard Schwandt officiating. Burial will follow. All in attendance are requested to wear masks and practice social distancing. A special thank you to Trinity Ridge, who provided loving care over the last two years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or a charity of your choice. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
