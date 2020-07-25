Hefner, Betty Carolyn Johnson

May 23, 1929 - July 23, 2020 Betty Carolyn Johnson Hefner, 91, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence. Born in Catawba County May 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Roscoe Charlie and Blanche Martha Scronce Johnson. Betty grew up in the Plateau community, where she attended Plateau United Methodist Church for many years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Betty was very well known to many as a cosmetologist and will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; and five sisters. Betty is survived by her husband, Bill Hefner of the home; daughter, Linda Hefner Hacker and husband, Paul, of Vale; son, Randy Hefner and wife, Julie, of Hickory; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1911 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
