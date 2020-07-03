Hedrick, Margaret

June 28, 2020 Sunday, June 28, 2020, Margaret completed her 93rd year earthly visit and entered Paradise. She ended her battle with Parkinson's disease while sleeping. She was an obedient daughter, loving wife, and compassionate mother. She had many "careers" in textiles, retail, real estate, and demo at Sam's Club. She retired from Nite Furniture where she made many lifelong friends. Mailing cards to those she loved was her ministry and we will all miss those tokens of love. She was the unofficial "historian" for WHKY First Talk as designated by Hal Row. She listened from the first day on the air and was thankful to the Long family for countless hours of programs. Suzy Woods was at the top of her list of those she loved talking with. She was a member of Warlicks Baptist Church, in Connelly Springs, and an avid prayer warrior. Preceding her in death are her parents, Robert Wilson Cooke and Prella Mosteller Cooke; husband, Hansen Hedrick; sisters, Clarcy Cook, Ruby Johnson, and Louise Burns; and brother, R.W. Cooke. Those who will miss her dearly and look forward to our eternal reunion in Heaven are her brothers, Everette Cooke of Hildebran and Carl Cooke of Connelly Springs; sons, Richard "Rick" Hedrick (Rita) of Sarasota, Fla. and David Hedrick (special friend, Anita) of Valdese; daughter, Judy Collins Hughes of the home; grandchildren, Hope Wenk (Scott) of Sarasota, Fla., Lauren Lorello (Waverly) of Chesterfield, Va., Craig Collins Jr. of Bethlehem, Andrew Hughes of the home, Lisa Peil (Stephen) of Hickory, Erica Oliphant (James) of Tucson, Ariz., Keith Hedrick of Tucson, Ariz., and Joyce Hedrick of Tucson, Ariz.; great-grandchildren, Robert McCampbell of Sarasota, Fla., Rachael Wenk of Sarasota, Fla., Dominic Javier Hostetter of Tucson, Ariz., Christina Bella-Rose Brown of Tucson, Ariz., Jonathan Collins of Statesville, William Collins of Hickory, Jenna Hayes (Dillon) of Newton, Jason, Jack, Jesse, and Joseph Chapman of Hickory; and one great-great-grandchild; gentleman friend, Earl "Red " Franklin of Valdese; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the team at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Dave, Kira, Megan, Michelle, Patsy, Samantha, and Silvia. Also to Michelle McSheffrey whom held home Bible studies with Margaret. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., today (Friday, July 3), at Warlicks Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Murry officiating. Pallbearers will be Adam Rawls, Rich Brown, Jerry Hunt Sr., David Walker, Rusty Oakley, and John Jolly. Due to COVID-19 guidelines a celebration of life gathering will be held on the anniversary of Margaret's birth into this world, April 27, 2021, at Warlicks Baptist Church fellowship hall, and all those who loved her are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care or to Warlicks Baptist Church Mens Handyman Ministry. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.