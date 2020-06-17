Hector, Robert Lee

July 21, 1939 - June 9, 2020 Mr. Robert Lee Hector, 80, of Lawndale, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lydia Bernice Wray Hector, of the home. Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the family.
