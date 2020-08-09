You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavner, Sally Burns

Heavner, Sally Burns

Only $5 for 5 months

April 21, 1931 - August 6, 2020 Mrs. Sally Burns Heavner, 89, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. Sally was born April 21, 1931, in Burke County, to the late Dolph Burns and Lela Lail Burns. She was a longtime member of East Valdese Baptist Church, and was a retired cafeteria worker for the Burke County Public Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Heavner; four brothers; and six sisters. Survivors include one son, Roger Heavner, of Valdese; daughter, Sharon Beane, of Rutherford College; two grandsons, Dr. Brett Heavner and wife, Krista, of Denver, N.C. and Brooke Heavner and wife, Jennifer, of Valdese; granddaughter, Allison Walsh and husband, Christopher, of Holly Springs; and five great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held by the family. Memorials may be sent to East Valdese Baptist Church, 101 Eldred St. NE, Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

+1 
Heavner, Sally Burns
+1 
Heavner, Sally Burns
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Heavner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News