Heavner, Russell Lee

October 29, 1924 - June 14, 2020 Russell Lee Heavner, 95, of Newton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels. Born Oct. 29, 1924, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Thomas C. and Ella Powell Heavner. In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his son, Mark Heavner; grandson, Michael Heavner; three brothers; and four sisters. Russell was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was Water Plant Manager for the Town of Longview until his retirement. An avid gardener, he loved growing tomatoes. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sue Davis Heavner of the home; three children, Sue Willis of Wilmington, Sharon Cline and husband, Ronnie, of Hildebran, and Stephen Heavner and husband, Bob Williams, of Hickory; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters; two brothers; and special friend, Carroll Chapman. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Mt. View Mennonite Church with Shaun Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in the Jack Bass Memorial Building. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
