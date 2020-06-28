Heavner, Rosie

January 27, 1927 - June 26, 2020 Rosie Alice Laffon Heavner, 93, of Claremont, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Jan. 27, 1927, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Iva Sigmon Laffon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Hayworth; grandson, Jeremy Hayworth; three brothers; and one sister. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Ralph Heavner; sons, Gary Heavner, Oscar Hayworth and wife, Kathy, Terry Hayworth; grandchildren, Madison Heavner, Felicia Hayworth; great-grandchildren, T.J. and Ethan Hayworth; one brother and two sisters. A visitation will be held from 12 to 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, at Catawba Funeral Home. Funeral services follow at 1 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.