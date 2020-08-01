You have permission to edit this article.
Haynes, Dianna Poore

Haynes, Dianna Poore

January 17, 1971 - July 29, 2020 Dianna Poore Haynes, 49, of Newton, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. Born, Jan. 17, 1971, she was the daughter of Wentz Wade Poore and Rosalee Shelton Poore. "Nana" will be missed by everyone, but most of all, her grandchildren, Austin and Autumn, who thought the world of her. She is survived by two daughters, Amber Heffner of Vale, Morgan Haynes of Belton, Mo.; son, Taylor Haynes of Fort Bragg; fiancé, Art Johnson of Newton; sisters, Deborah Hite, Darlene Archer, Danita Tellado; brothers, Jesse Poore, Dennis Dotson, Danny Dotson, Keith Poore, Stephen Poore, Billy Poore, Donny Poore, and Mitchell Poore; and grandchildren, Austin Wood and Autumn Lee Gazeley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Donna Delane Verzone; and her brothers, Darrell Poore, and Charles Poore. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, August 3rd, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastor Glenn Ward officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, August 2, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Haynes, Dianna Poore
Haynes, Dianna Poore
