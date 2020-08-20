Hatcher, Louise Keever

August 2, 1942 - August 16, 2020 Louise Keever Hatcher, 78, of Connelly Springs, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Taylorsville House, after a period of declining health, with her husband by her side. She was born Aug. 2, 1942, to the late Gracie and Claude Keever. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Anita Ann Whitesides and Carol Leeann Davis. Louise attended church at Spirit Filled Worship Center and lived in Connelly Springs for 20 years. She enjoyed shopping and going to yard sales. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jimmy Hatcher of the home; daughter, Gail Hull of Lincolnton; brother, Jimmy Keever of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Chad Walters and wife, Susan, Shannon Helms, Bradley Walters, Kenny Hull, Rodney Walters, Shawn Walters and wife, Sheila, Shane Walters and wife, Pogrog, Susie Montgomery and husband, John, Billy Rae Davis, Jennifer Sizemore and husband, James, Laura Henderson; and many great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., today (Thursday, Aug. 20), in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with the the Rev. Mike Roland officiating. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM
3120 Falling Creek Rd.
Hickory, NC 28601
