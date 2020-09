Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Joanne Lee Fitz Hatchell, 78, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Hickory. She was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Maryland. Any individual with information concerning Ms. Hatchell's family are urged to contact Bennett Funeral Service at 828-465-2111. Your assistance is greatly appreciated.