Harris, Kenneth Eugene

December 31, 1965 - August 3, 2020 Mr. Kenneth Eugene Harris, 54, of Conover, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, following a brief battle with cancer. Kenneth was born Dec. 31, 1965, in Burke County to Shelba Saunders Harris and the late Kenneth Houston Harris. He worked as a printing press operator for Intercontinental Corporation. Kenneth enjoyed NASCAR, country music, and the simple things in life. He was a loving family man and will be dearly missed by everyone. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, The Rev. Marvin and Verna Saunders; and paternal grandmother, Bertie Harris. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his best friend and wife of 31 years, Lorie Hopper Harris of the home; sisters, Wanda Cannon and husband, Bill, of Icard, Kathy Burris and fiancé, Bud Cook, of Granite Falls, and Lisa King and husband, Timmy, of Hudson; mother-in-law, Carolyn Hopper of Harrisonburg, Va.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Ed Warren and Pastor Samuel Craven officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 731123. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

