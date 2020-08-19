Harris Jr., Clyde Bernard

August 15, 2020 Clyde Bernard Harris Jr., 87, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Catawba Valley Living at Rock Barn, after a period of declining health. Born Feb. 24, he was the son of the late Clyde Bernard Harris Sr. and Greta Lyerly Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Price Harris; son-in-law, Randy Abernathy; and a great-granddaughter, Amina Zahra Zniber. A native of Roanoke, Va., he graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Virginia Tech. He was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church and retired from Martha White Foods after many years as a salesman. After retirement, he worked part-time for Proctor & Gamble. After moving to North Carolina, he met Janice and her three daughters. They soon became a family and the center of his life as they celebrated 42 wonderful years of marriage. He often shared stories of growing up and playing with his cousins on the Lyerly farm. He was a kind and gentle man with a sweet disposition. He loved nature and being outdoors. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Jeanne Abernathy of Claremont, Susan Long of Conover, and Melissa Hunsucker of Claremont; granddaughters, Dana Little and husband, Chip, of Claremont, Candace Zniber and husband, Salim, of Newton; great-grandchildren, Aaron Lewis Little, and Mack Carlton Little of Claremont, and Mya Katherine Shook of Newton. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m., at St. Mark's Cemetery in Claremont with the Rev. Dennis Marshall of United Methodist Church officiating. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.