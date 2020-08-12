You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamrick, Denise

Hamrick, Denise

Only $5 for 5 months

September 13, 1955 - August 9, 2020 Denise Johanna Wells Hamrick, 64, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 13, 1955, in Gaston County, to the late Marvin and Ruby Davis Wells. Denise was a member of Cornerstone Church in Maiden, and retired from Tuttle Middle School and Maiden Middle School after 30 years of service to spend extra time with her grandchildren. She served faithfully as a pastor's wife for over 45 years, loved her church work, especially working with children. Denise enjoyed traveling, gardening, drawing and mission trips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Raymond W. Hamrick Sr.; and mother-in-law, Dorothy Carr Hamrick. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, the Rev. Raymond W. Hamrick Jr. of the home; daughters, Lori Milholland and husband, Josh, of Denver, N.C., Kristen Peeler and husband, Ryan, of Newton; brothers, Randall Wells and wife, Victoria, of Wake Forest and Jerry Wells and wife, Lilija, of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; sister, Teresa Holbrooks and husband, Thomas, of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Maxton Milholland, Molly Milholland, Sydney Peeler and Savannah Peeler; and many loved nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Denise's life will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., at Cornerstone Church in Maiden. The Rev. Thomas Holbrooks and Dr. Rev. Gregory Dry will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in Maiden, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are: Clint Baucomb, Marvin (Babe) Foy, Mitchell Parker, Paul Neal, Michael Brown and David Shook. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church, 409 E Main St., Maiden, NC 28650 or to Riverview Baptist Church, 2230 Riverview Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092. www.bennettfuneralservice.com

+1 
Hamrick, Denise
+1 
Hamrick, Denise
To send flowers to the family of Denise Hamrick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
12:45PM-1:45PM
Cornerstone Church
409 E Main S
Maiden, NC 28650
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 13
Celebration of Life Service
Thursday, August 13, 2020
2:00PM
Cornerstone Church
409 E Main S
Maiden, NC 28650
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.
Aug 13
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 13, 2020
4:00PM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert