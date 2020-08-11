Hamrick, Denise

September 13, 1955 - August 9, 2020 Denise Johanna Wells Hamrick, 64, of Newton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service.
Service information
Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
12:45PM-1:45PM
Cornerstone Church
409 E Main S
Maiden, NC 28650
Aug 13
Celebration of Life Service
Thursday, August 13, 2020
2:00PM
Cornerstone Church
409 E Main S
Maiden, NC 28650
Aug 13
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 13, 2020
4:00PM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 S New Hope Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
