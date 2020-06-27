Hammer Jr., Cyril Lee "Poppy"

Cyril Lee "Poppy" Hammer Jr., 75, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Sumter, S.C., to the late Cyril Hammer Sr. and Ethel Evans Hammer. He retired from the State of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Agency in 1985 after serving 12 years. Mr. Hammer also served as Maiden Police Chief in the early 70s and was a third generation member of the Hickory Masonic Lodge and The Oasis Shriners. In his early years Cyril was a member of the Hickory Car Club and enjoyed showing his '63 Studebaker Lark Convertible. He was also a pilot and a member of the Civil Air Patrol in Statesville. In addition to collecting coins and old money, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He took his girls on many adventures and never traveled to another city where he didn't find someone that he knew or made a new friend to talk to. His career in law enforcement led him to spend his golden years supporting his church on their security team and serving people in need through the church's Sabbath Soup Kitchen. Survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Paula Cooke Hammer of the home; daughters, Lori H Sykes and husband, Gerald, of Winston Salem, and Amy H Scronce and husband, Tracy, of Newton. He was the proud grandfather of three grandsons, Jordan Sykes, Atlanta Ga., Austin Sykes, Charlotte, and Tyler Scronce, Newton. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry L Hammer and wife, Betty; two nieces; two grand-nephews; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Cooke of Hickory. Due to COVID-19, a private family celebration of life service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Viewmont Baptist Church for Viewmont Baptist Church Sabbath Soup Kitchen; or Children's Ministry. Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton www.burkemortuary.com
