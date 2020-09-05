Hamlin, Martha D.

December 1, 1922 - September 1, 2020 Martha D. Hamlin, of Hickory, widow of T.D. "Pat" Hamlin, passed away at 1:10 a.m., in the presence of family and caregivers Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Village Park of Alpharetta, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Vann J. Deas Sr. and Bessie Lucille Deas. Born in Griffin, Ga., Martha's family moved to Rock Hill, S.C., during her childhood. After graduating High School, she moved to Charlotte, to attend a two-year business school and upon graduation, she worked for Esso (Exxon) Corporation, becoming a valued employee and having a successful career. Shortly after World War II, she met, and later married Truxton Davis "Pat" Hamlin and together they moved from Charlotte to Hickory, where they raised their family and Pat founded Hamco, Inc., in 1960. She was fondly known as "Mott" by her lifelong friends in the community of Hickory. Martha and Pat Hamlin were supportive members of Corinth United Church of Christ in Hickory. They were also early members of Lake Hickory Country Club where she and a group of friends started dance clubs that continued for many years. She was an avid golfer, sougt after bridge player, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Martha was a very kind, caring, and patient soul. She was an inspiration to those touched by her presence and mighty zest for life. At the end of her life, her caregivers lovingly nicknamed her "Mighty Mott" for her strength and vitality in life. The family is very grateful to every caregiver who touched our beloved mother's life. Especially to the staff and caregivers at Village Park of Alpharetta who supported and cared for mother through her final breath, and to the supported nurses and caregivers with Agape Hospice Care, for whom lovingly gave Martha such a high level of care and comfort during her end of life journey. Life is not lived alone, and it takes a village to help raise our children, but it truly takes a village of brave heroic caregivers to support our loved ones as they make their final journey coming full circle in life. Mrs. Hamlin is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hamlin Cook; grandson, Joel Patrick Cook and wife, Danielle; daughter, Caprice Hamlin-Krout and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Kimberly A. Krout. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, T.D. "Pat" Hamlin; brothers, Vann J. Deas, of Roanoke, Va., David Deas of Lancaster, S.C., John Deas of Dallas, Texas, and Earl Deas of Rock Hill, S.C. A private memorial service will be held, in the Garden at Corinth Reformed Church, at a later date. Memorial offerings may be sent to any charity of choice or Agape Hospice Care, 1395 S Marietta Pkwy., Marietta Building 700, Suite 730, Marietta, GA 30067.