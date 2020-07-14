Hamby, Iona Warlick

October 21, 1924 - July 12, 2020 Mrs. Iona A. Warlick Hamby, 95, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Shaire Center Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lenoir. Mrs. Hamby was born Oct. 21, 1924, in Caldwell County, to the late James Carl Abernathy and Maudie Cook Abernathy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, M.C. Warlick, and husband of 39 years, Atwell Hamby; her son, James Gary Warlick; daughter, Nancy Louise Warlick; three brothers; and one sister. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jenois Warlick Mast; daughter-in-law, Joyce Hoffman Warlick; grandsons, Monty Warlick (Donna), Gabe Warlick and Christopher Mast (Vivian); brothers, Larry and Julius Abernathy; and seven great-grandchildren, Sidney, Ava, Bailey and Courtney Warlick and Alexis, Scarlet and Chloe Mast. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 15, at 11 a.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park with the Rev. Ron Arndt officiating. Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home www.pendrysfuneralhome.com
