Hager, John David

August 5, 1978 - July 31, 2020 John Hager, affectionately known as John David most of his youth, passed away peacefully at home, Friday, July 31, 2020. He was the son of Becky Bost and David P. Hager. He was preceded in death by his father, David Plonk Hager ('89); maternal grandparents, Betty Icard and Jasper Lee Bost; paternal grandparents, Nan P Hager Ormond and Cloyd A Hager; and uncles, William "Billy" Lee Bost and Harold "Bucky" Smith. Survivors include his mother; three sisters, Beth Hager Pitts of Naples Fla., Amy K. Hager of Hickory, Dana Hager Sobha and husband, Johann Sobha, of Fuquay-Varina; special niece and nephew, Savannah Grace Sobha and David Cooper Sobha; stepnephew, Taylor MacKenzie Sobha of Oak Island; and numerous aunts and uncles. John was baptized and grew up at First United Methodist Church in Hickory. He attended Hickory City schools and graduated from the Asheville School in Asheville, where he was a member of the cross country team and participated on the wrestling team. After attending NC State University, he found his niche in computer technology. John was a beloved and loyal employee of Corning Cable System until his death. His computer expertise gave him countless hours of pleasure building his own hi-tech gaming system and he was the go-to person for all family and friends, even if it was just to be told to "turn the computer off and back on" again. To know John was to love John. He will be loved and remembered for his unique personality and sense of humor, his dry wit, passion for NPR and his intense love and devotion to family, at times you didn't know if you were being complimented or chided. His infectious laughter and personality would light up a room, and he was generous to a fault. As Hager Family Trivia Champion, one always wanted him on their team. Family game nights will never be the same. A private memorial service will be held at Bass-Smith Funeral Home at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John's name may be made to THE American Heart Association or to NPR (National Public Radio). www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
