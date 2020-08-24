Haas, Lawrence Robert "Bob"

August 26, 1934 - August 21, 2020 Lawrence Robert "Bob" Haas of Newton, went peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Born Aug. 26, 1934, in Catawba County, he was preceded in death by his parents, the late Clyde P. Haas Sr. and Frieda Jubb Haas. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clyde P. Haas Jr. He was a graduate of Newton-Conover High School and earned his bachelor's degree at Lenoir-Rhyne College. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 10 years. After graduation, he became involved in the textile business. His business travels over the United States brought him in contact with many customers and associates that recognized his integrity and fairness in the business world. Haas eventually founded and ran his own successful textile operation, Maiden Specialties Inc. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where he faithfully taught a bible study Sunday school class. As a dedicated Christian, he served in various capacities within his church. He was a wonderful faith-filled man who loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. Haas was a former member of the Longview Optimist Club, Bible Study Fellowship, and the Board of Directors of Lutherhaus Apartments. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara S. Haas; son, Bradley S. Haas and friend, Marguerite, of Newton and son, Danny R. Haas (Alicia) of Newport. His grandchildren are Caroline Haas Windham (Adam) of Hickory, Rebecca Haas Spivey (Dustin) of Belmont, Sarah Haas Supplee (Jeremy) of Newport, David Haas (Michelle) of Newport and John Haas of Newport; and great-grandchildren are Emma, Jackson, Sophia and Katherine. He is also survived by his long-time best friend, Mr. Charles Hicks. A private memorial service will be held with the Rev. David Drysdale officiating. The family would like to thank our caregiver, Gregg Fisher, during Bob's illness as well as the amazing staff of Carolina Caring, Ailene, Lynn, Sondra, Debbie and Chaplain Bruce. Memorials can be made to the building fund of Zion Lutheran Church of Hickory or to Carolina Caring of Newton. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory of Newton www.willisreynoldsfh.com
