Grum, Louis R.

September 17, 1978 - August 4, 2020 Louis Ray Grum, 41, of Catawba, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Sept. 17, 1978, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Michael Grum Sr. and Mary Lou Bumgarner. In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his brother, Michael A. Grum Jr. He is survived by his children, son, Marcus A. Grum; daughter, Heaven R. Grum, and son, Michael W.L. Grum; siblings include brother, James (Michelle) Shepard, sister, Christina Shepard, and sister, Valerie Grum. Louis is also survived by nieces, Brittany, Summer, Kayli, Nina, Heather and nephews, Robert and Johnathan. In addition to family, Louis was survived by Chastity Campbell, a beloved partner in life. Due to the unfortunate circumstances of the Pandemic, a celebration of Louis' life will be held at a undetermined future date. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
