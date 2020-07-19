Griggs, Gervis Edsell

September 16, 1929 - July 11, 2020 Gervis Edsell Griggs, 90, of Lawrenceville, Ga., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, only three months after Bobbie, his wife of 65 years, passed away. Edsell was born in Monroe, to the late Gervis Edgar Grigg and Merlie Hewitt Grigg. Edsell grew up in Newton, and attended Newton-Conover High School until joining the U.S. Navy in 1947. He served as a hospital corpsman at various Navy hospitals stateside through most of the Korean War. He was an electrician by trade and owned his own electrical contracting business until retirement. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed fishing and singing in church choirs. He never tired of sharing stories of the people, places and events of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Marshall) Poole, of Hoschton, Ga.; three sons, Steve (Debra) Griggs, of Fayetteville, Ga., Eric (Shirley) Griggs, of Hickory, and Scott Griggs of Lawrenceville; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Bobbie, Edsell was preceded in death by three sisters, Floy Poag, Annie Senter and Clarice Griggs; and two brothers, A.C. Griggs and Orren Griggs. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held for Edsell and Bobbie at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 15, in the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Gary and the Nancy Christensen will be officiating. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Lawson Funeral Home of Hoschton, Ga. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org
