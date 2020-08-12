Gregg, Larry Lee

January 17, 1939 - August 8, 2020 Larry Lee Gregg, 81, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Rock Hill, S.C., after a period of declining health. Larry was a native of Hickory and the son of the late Marshall Gregg and Elizabeth Gregg Marsh. Larry was a longtime resident of Rocky Mount, where he was a member of Englewood Presbyterian Church. After a long career in the trucking industry, Larry retired from Consolidated Freightways. Always a hard worker, he discovered that retirement was not for him so he went to work for Walmart in Rocky Mount, until his health forced him to retire again. Larry was a kind, caring man with a great sense of humor who enjoyed talking with people and "never met a stranger." He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who spent his life working to provide for his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Julia Kaneer Gregg of Rock Hill; his daughters, Beth (Dennis) Slate of Walnut Cove, Jennifer Gregg of the home and Catherine (Sanjay) Vallyathan of Fort Mill; son, Mark (Rebecca) Gregg of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Colton and Juliana Gregg and Jenson Vallyathan. In addition, Larry is survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Allen Gregg. There will be a private graveside service to honor Larry's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Englewood Presbyterian Church, 100 S Englewood Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Gregg family. McLean Funeral Directors 700 S New Hope Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054
