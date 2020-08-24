Greene, Patricia (Diane) Farris

 Skip to main content
Patricia (Diane) Farris Greene August 20, 2020 After a period of declining health, Patricia (Diane) Farris Greene passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, James Lippard and Jean Farris Lippard. She is survived by one son, Michael Hedrick; one sister, Libby Lippard; one brother, Jeff Lippard; and two nieces, Tonya Randell and Alicia Lippard. Pat held dear many wonderful relationships with neighbors and friends, and the family wishes to thank all who loved her. She was loving and vibrant in life; she was also smart, beautiful and loved to drive fast cars. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

