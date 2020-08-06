Grant Jr., Lowell "Bud"

You have permission to edit this article.
August 24, 1952 - August 4, 2020 Lowell "Bud" Buren Grant Jr., 67, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Born Aug. 24, 1952, in Cherokee County, he was the son of the late Lowell Buren Grant Sr. and Margie Hurley Grant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, a brother and infant brother, and a grandchild. He is survived by two sons, Stephen Grant of Thomasville and Christopher Grant of Hickory; two daughters, Amanda G. Gardner and Rudy of Thomasville and Stephanie Kropira and Chuck of Thomasville; sister, Judy Gregory of Newton; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton. Burial will follow in Providence Memorial Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 7, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

