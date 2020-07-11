Gower, David Vance

June 23, 1963 - July 8, 2020 David Vance Gower, 57, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born June 23, 1963, in Catawba County to the late Alvin Wade Gower and Violet Covil Gower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Gower. David was employed as a Master Technician with Crossroads Harley Davidson, he loved to take his grandson fishing, he loved to ride his motorcycle, but most of all he loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dana P. Gower, of the home; two daughters; April Coffey and husband, Blake, of Hickory and Shannon Payne and husband, David, of Hays; son, Matthew Holbrook and wife, Katelyn, of Moravian Falls; two grandsons; Landon Coffey and Corbin Payne; granddaughter, Payton Lynn Holbrook; brother, Donald Gower and wife, Teresa, of Bullhead, Ariz.; sister, Vickie Gower of Bethlehem; best friend, Wayne Hilburn; and last but not least his fur baby, Harley. A receiving of family and friends will be held starting at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory. The family will have a private celebration of life service. They will also have a celebration of life service at a later date at Crossroads Harley Davidson in Wilkesboro. The family asked that you make donations for the funeral expense's rather than flowers. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
1:00PM
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.