Golden, Jane Lohr

Jane Lohr Golden, 93, of Asheville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at CarePartners Solace Center. A native of Lincolnton, she was the daughter of the late George Edmund and Gladys Lackey Lohr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Jacob Bowles Golden. Jane retired in 1992 from Givens Estates, as the resident services coordinator, after 10 years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waynesville. Jane is survived by her daughter, Anne Golden, of Asheville; two sons, Jacob B. Golden and his wife, Patrice, of Lake Junaluska and Jonathan Golden, of Hickory; two granddaughters, Rachel Golden and Alexa Duncan; and grandson, Israel Golden. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory. Due to COVID-19, all protocols and mandates are requested to be followed, including mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UMAR-Givens Estates House, 650 Barrett Lane, Asheville, NC 28803. Wells Funeral Homes & Cremation Services www.wellsfuneralhome.com
