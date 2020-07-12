Godshall, Edward Miniger

August 26, 1935 - July 10, 2020 Edward Miniger Godshall, 84, of Newton, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Trinity Ridge. He was born Aug. 26, 1935, to the late Clayton Godshall and Edna Miniger Godshall in Bucks County, Pa. Edward dedicated over 50 years to ministry. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his family, and loved to sing. Edward had a sense of humor that will be dearly missed. Most of all, Edward loved his family and his church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bryon Godshall. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Godshall of the home; daughters, Heidi Hunsberger and husband Bob of Harrisonburg, Va., Kimberly Thompson and husband, Charlie, of Newton; son, Michael Godshall of Newton; grandchildren, Josiah Hunsberger and wife, Yolanda, Thaxton Thompson, Daireane Godshall, Haley Godshall, Taylor Godshall; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Nice, Liz Landis, Esther Bishop; and brother, Ernie Godshall. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mountain View Mennonite Church, 5252 W NC 10, Hickory, NC 28602. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
