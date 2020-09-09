Godfrey, David Lewis

December 5, 1952 - September 4, 2020 David Lewis Godfrey, 67, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
December 5, 1952 - September 4, 2020 David Lewis Godfrey, 67, of Lenoir, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.