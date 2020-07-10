Gibson, Mary Anna

February 12, 1940 - July 8, 2020 Mary Anna Gibson, 80, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. Mary Anna was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Hildebran, to the late Roy D. Collins and Daisie Anna Collins. To those that knew her, she lived by her own rules and had tenacity unmatched by another. She was married to the late James "Jim" Gibson and together they had two children, a daughter and son. Throughout her life she accomplished many things. She served as Burke County's first female deputy in the 1970s. After that adventure, she spent her working career in furniture, to later retire from Drexel Heritage. After retirement she continued to serve her community at the East Burke Senior Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James "Jim" Gibson. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jane Mayle and husband, Bryan; son, Noah James Gibson and wife, Melissa; brother, Wayne Collins and wife, Bobbie; nephew, Herbert; two granddaughters, Rainbow McMurtry and Heather Hollifield; two great-grandsons, Xavier McMurtry and Kaiden McMurtry; and one great-granddaughter, Serenity Hollifield. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m., at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church, with Tamika Garrison officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Options Victims Assistance, 412 E. Meeting St., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
