George, Donald Edward

January 18, 1936 - August 1, 2020 Donald Edward George, 84, of Newton, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 18, 1936, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Malcolm Franklin George and Mary Fern Fowler George of Lincolnton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Martha Warlick George; and brother, Robert Franklin George. Mr. George was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Duke Energy. Donald was a long-time member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church where he served in many capacities; including Church Council, Grounds, and Maintenance. He is survived by his son, Neal Edward George and daughter-in-law, Allison Marie George, of Navarre, Fla.; his grandson, Dillon Edward George; and granddaughters, Calli Mae George Huffman and Holli Marie George of Navarre, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Martha C. George of Maiden. Donald graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1955. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served Strategic Air Command until 1959 as a Pratt & Whitney R-4360 engine mechanic, ensuring that Strategic Air Command KC-97 tankers were ready for service. After military service, Donald served Duke Energy as a meter technician, conducing electrical service installation and troubleshooting until his retirement in 1994. A graveside service with military honors will be conducted by the Rev. Randall Cauble, Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m., at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church. Mr. George will lie in state today (Monday, Aug. 3), from 4 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. Due to COVID-19 procedures, the family will not be present. Memorials may be made to New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 2120 Startown Rd., Hickory, NC 28602 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory of Newton www.willisreynoldsfh.com
