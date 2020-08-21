Garrou, Betty Bumgarner

April 10, 1932 - August 17, 2020 Mrs. Betty Bumgarner Garrou, 88, a lifetime resident of Valdese, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Center, after a period of declining health. Mrs. Garrou was born April 10, 1932, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Ralph Willis Bumgarner and Louise Leatherman Bumgarner. She started her career as a RN at Valdese General Hospital, after certification at the North Carolina Baptist Hospital, in 1953. Betty began working as a Public Health Nurse at the Burke County Health Department, and went on to earn a Family Nurse Practitioner degree at the University of N.C. Chapel Hill, in the late 1970s. She ended her career as the Director of the Burke County Health Department. Betty was a faithful and active member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, and participated as a Member of the Presbyterian Women, a Senior High Fellowship Advisor, and was awarded the Life Membership Award from the Women of the Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Pilot Club, the Director of the Valdese General Hospital Board and on the Board of Trustees for the Agape Retirement Home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Herbert "Herb" N. Garrou; two brothers, Bill and Eddie Bumgarner; and brothers-in-law, Buzz and John Garrou, Tony Andrew, Jerry Gulsby and Bill Viggers. Surviving are her children, Susan Black (Tony), Katherine Garrou, Barbara Jaunais (Ken), William Garrou (Brooke); grandchildren, Nathan Black (Dana), Chelsea Benson (Thomas),Cameron Black (Julie Kress), Kristina Jaunais, Rebecca Jaunais, Alex Garrou, and Megan Garrou; four great-grandchildren; Riley Black, Donavan Black, Bella Benson and Norman Benson; siblings; Barbara Andrew, Anita Gulsby, Rita Viggers, Connie Mull (Danny), David Bumgarner (Cindy), sister in-laws, Jeannine and Kathy Garrou; and an extended number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Fredrick officiating. Memorials may be sent to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 109 Main St. E., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
