Garmon, Betty Fowler

October 5, 1942 - August 15, 2020 Betty Fowler Garmon of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Born Oct. 5, 1942, she was the daughter of Mary Stout and Walter Fowler. Betty graduated from Hickory High School and spent her career as a receptionist for Crestline Furniture, Sherrill Furniture and Boyles Furniture. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Hickory where she was in the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, UMW, and helped make craft items for the church bazaar. More than anything, Betty loved her grandchildren and spent her time taking special trips, attending ball games and ballets, and hosting weekends at Grandma's house. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her younger brother, Glen "Sonny" Fowler. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Scott Garmon and wife, Emily, of Hickory, Stuart Garmon and wife, Kris, of Mattawan, Mich., and Sherrie Honeycutt and husband, Mark, of Charlotte; her beloved grandchildren, Marti and Andi Honeycutt, and Elizabeth, Ben and Patrick Garmon; her brother, James "Buddy" Fowler; and cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held Friday, Aug. 21, with the Rev. Paul Christy and the Rev. Jennifer Forrester officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Hickory, 311 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.