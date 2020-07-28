Fulbright, Judy Anne

December 19, 1949 - July 25, 2020 Judy Anne Fulbright was born in Hickory, Dec. 19, 1949, and passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Judy was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Louise Montgomery Rhoney, and father, Ralph Todd Montgomery. She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind, husband, David Fulbright; daughter, Emily Fulbright; son, Jeffrey Fulbright; daughter-in-law, Micaela Fulbright; grandsons, Grant Fulbright, Benson Fulbright, and Oakley Fulbright; sister, Linda Mayberry; her nieces and nephew; and her best friends, Judy Prince, Joyce Wilson, Barbara Holman, and Molene Benfield. Judy was a lifelong member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a 1968 graduate of St. Stephens High School. She enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools prior to becoming a substitute teacher at Fred T. Foard High School. Judy loved the beach and would spend as much time as she could, walking through the surf looking for shells. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and grandsons. She loved animals, especially her cats and enjoyed bird watching. Her family would like to express their love and gratitude to the staff at Trinity Ridge for their kindness and care they provided to Judy in the most recent years. An open visitation will be held Tuesday, July 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Services, given by Pastor Scott Hooks, will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1225 29th Ave. Dr. NE, in Hickory, Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. Burial take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 3120 Falling Creek Rd,, in Hickory, after the service. Please use caution and care as Judy would want everyone to be safe and healthy. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
