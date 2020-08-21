Frye, Walter Lee "Joe"

October 10, 1937 - August 18, 2020 Walter Lee "Joe" Frye, 82, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 10, 1937, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late John C. Frye and Mary Sherrill Frye. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Frye; two brothers, Jerry and Ted Frye; and sister, Nancy Frye. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a retired C.P.A. Very important things in Joe's life included first, his family, especially his grandchildren, and his many friends. Throughout his life he took steadfast care of his sister, Nancy, as she dealt with disabilities. He enjoyed being with people and regularly met his friends at Backstreets and the Snack Bar. Joe was a sports enthusiast and passionate about anything Lenoir-Rhyne University, where he attended many, if not all, games. His quiet demeanor and fierce loyalty will be deeply missed. He is survived by his son, Paul Frye and wife, Mary Ann; grandchildren, Mary Katherine Frye, Sarah Frye and Nicholas Frye, all of High Point. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Catawba Memorial Park with Pastor Jasmine Tesdahl officating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Education Foundation/Bear's Club, LR Box 7280, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
