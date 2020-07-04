Frye, Robin

February 12, 1957 - July 1, 2020 Robin Frye, 63, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Born Feb. 12, 1957, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Isleen Davis Dellinger. In addition to her parents, Robin was preceded in death by husband of 30 years, Kenneth D Frye; daughter, Candi Hernandez; and grandchild, Carlos. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Angie McGhee and husband, Scott of Conover; son, Kenneth Hedrick and fiancé, Amanda Annett of Colorado; son-in-law, Cecil Hernandez of Asheville; grandchildren, Amber, Marianna and Destiny; sisters, Jeanie Eagle and husband, John of Newton, and Karen Dellinger of Conover; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Drum Funeral Home Monday, July 6, at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.