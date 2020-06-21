Froedge, Sandra Rae Reed

Sandra Rae Reed Froedge, 77, of Hickory, entered the loving arms of the Lord Thursday, June 18, 2020. She has joined in heaven, her parents, Luther Lee and Beatrice Kelley Reed; sisters, Linda Martin and Thresia Bolt; and sister-in-law, Mary Anne Reed. Sandy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her husband, Dr. Jerry Froedge; sons, John Kelley Froedge and Alexander Mitchell Froedge; brother, Mitchell Reed; nieces, Kelley Hurley, Dayna Case, Rae Lowden, Donna Rue and Linda Bolt; nephew, David Martin; and many dear friends. The joy of Sandy's life was her precious granddaughter, Makinzi Rae. She was born and raised in Harlan County, Ky., and graduated from Blackstar High School in 1960. She earned a Bachelor's degree in fine arts from Eastern Kentucky University, and began teaching in Dayton, Ohio. While in Dayton, she met the love of her life, Jerry. They married Sept. 5, 1970, and moved to Edwards Air Force Base in California. From there, they moved to Houston, Texas, where Jerry did a pediatric residency at Baylor Medical Center. They moved to Hickory in 1974 where they found their forever home with many friends. Sandy enjoyed playing bridge with dear friends, participating in Bible Study Fellowship, and hosting gourmet club in her gracious home. Her passion was her art. She created beautiful works of art using watercolor, acrylic, oil, pottery and stained glass. Sandy was a life-long student of the arts and continued her art education at Western Piedmont Community College and local studios. Jerry knew he was in trouble when Jeopardy had the categories art or art history. Sandy generously donated unique and elegant angel dolls to the Hickory Museum of Art Guild's Angles of the Arts Holiday Brunch and Auction for over 30 years. Sandy loved to create and completed her final painting just days before her passing. To honor her mother, Beatrice, she signed all of her artwork with a bumblebee stamp. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life honoring Sandy will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions to be made to The Hickory Museum of Art, 243 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
