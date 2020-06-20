Froedge, Sandra Rae Reed

June 18, 2020 Sandra Rae Reed Froedge, 77, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.
